NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY

Here are the top 5 places to get soft serve ice cream in the Berkshires to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is celebrated on Sunday, July 17, but who needs a holiday as a reason to enjoy a twist in a cone with rainbow sprinkles at one of our favorite local spots?

According to Google Trends, the trending ice cream flavors of the past week in the U.S. are grape, cookies and cream, cotton candy, bubblegum and pistachio. Ice cream is the most searched of all dessert in the U.S.

Last month, we asked you to vote for your favorite place to eat soft serve ice cream in Berkshire County and here are the winners:

1. Cravins

man holding out huge swirled ice cream

Cravins owner Ludwig Jean-Louis makes a massive black cherry, strawberry, blue goo flavor burst swirl ice cream in a cake cone at the Elm Street shop in Pittsfield. Friday, June 1, 2022.

Cravins Soft Serve & Frozen Yogurt

Address: 119 Elm St., Pittsfield

Hours: Monday to Saturday, noon to 11 p.m., Sunday noon to 10 p.m.

Learn more about the new owner of Cravins, here.

2. King Kone

Kid gets fed some ice cream

Ronnie Pittz and her 11-month-old nephew Lincoln Errichetto share an ice cream on opening day for the season at King Kone in Pittsfield.

King Kone

Address: 133 Fenn St., Pittsfield

Hours: Every day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: 413-496-9485

3 and 4: Tied: Dairy Cone and Rainbow Shack

little girl bites into ice cream cone

At Dairy Cone on Tyler Street in Pittsfield, two-year-old Journey Perrault gets to the bottom of her vanilla ice cream with strawberry syrup on July 1.
A woman scoops ice cream

Michelle Biros scoops ice cream for a shake at The Rainbow Shack on Summer Street in Adams. 

Dairy Cone

Address: 197 Tyler St., Pittsfield

Hours: Every day, noon to 9 p.m.

Rainbow Shack

Address: 85 Summer St., Adams

Hours: Thursday to Sunday 2 to 9 p.m.

Phone: 413-743-4031

5. Krispy Cones

girl takes ice cream cone at window

At Krispy Cones in Lanesborough, Zoey Gold hands a campfire s’mores hard ice cream in a cake cone to a customer. 

Krispy Cones Ice Cream

Address: 585 S Main St., Lanesborough

Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Phone: 413-499-9800

