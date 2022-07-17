Here are the top 5 places to get soft serve ice cream in the Berkshires to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is celebrated on Sunday, July 17, but who needs a holiday as a reason to enjoy a twist in a cone with rainbow sprinkles at one of our favorite local spots?

According to Google Trends, the trending ice cream flavors of the past week in the U.S. are grape, cookies and cream, cotton candy, bubblegum and pistachio. Ice cream is the most searched of all dessert in the U.S.

Last month, we asked you to vote for your favorite place to eat soft serve ice cream in Berkshire County and here are the winners:

1. Cravins

Cravins Soft Serve & Frozen Yogurt

Address: 119 Elm St., Pittsfield

Hours: Monday to Saturday, noon to 11 p.m., Sunday noon to 10 p.m.

Learn more about the new owner of Cravins, here.

2. King Kone

King Kone

Address: 133 Fenn St., Pittsfield

Hours: Every day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: 413-496-9485

3 and 4: Tied: Dairy Cone and Rainbow Shack

Dairy Cone

Address: 197 Tyler St., Pittsfield

Hours: Every day, noon to 9 p.m.

Rainbow Shack

Address: 85 Summer St., Adams

Hours: Thursday to Sunday 2 to 9 p.m.

Phone: 413-743-4031

5. Krispy Cones

Krispy Cones Ice Cream

Address: 585 S Main St., Lanesborough

Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Phone: 413-499-9800