Here are the top 5 places to get soft serve ice cream in the Berkshires to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is celebrated on Sunday, July 17, but who needs a holiday as a reason to enjoy a twist in a cone with rainbow sprinkles at one of our favorite local spots?
According to Google Trends, the trending ice cream flavors of the past week in the U.S. are grape, cookies and cream, cotton candy, bubblegum and pistachio. Ice cream is the most searched of all dessert in the U.S.
Last month, we asked you to vote for your favorite place to eat soft serve ice cream in Berkshire County and here are the winners:
1. Cravins
Cravins Soft Serve & Frozen Yogurt
Address: 119 Elm St., Pittsfield
Hours: Monday to Saturday, noon to 11 p.m., Sunday noon to 10 p.m.
Learn more about the new owner of Cravins, here.
2. King Kone
King Kone
Address: 133 Fenn St., Pittsfield
Hours: Every day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Phone: 413-496-9485
3 and 4: Tied: Dairy Cone and Rainbow Shack
Dairy Cone
Address: 197 Tyler St., Pittsfield
Hours: Every day, noon to 9 p.m.
Rainbow Shack
Address: 85 Summer St., Adams
Hours: Thursday to Sunday 2 to 9 p.m.
Phone: 413-743-4031
5. Krispy Cones
Krispy Cones Ice Cream
Address: 585 S Main St., Lanesborough
Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Phone: 413-499-9800
Check out these splash pads and 18 places to get ice cream or fro-yo in the Berkshires.