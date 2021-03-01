WILLIAMSTOWN — Three top national politics reporters will discuss the status of women in politics at a Williams College event Wednesday that is free and open to the public.

Maggie Haberman, a Pulitzer Prize-winning White House correspondent for The New York Times, and Yamiche Alcindor, an NBC and MSNBC political contributor will participate in a conversation moderated by Michel Martin, the Emmy Award-winning weekend host of NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

The discussion runs from 7:30-8:45 p.m. Wednesday, and members of the public can join via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3b7pLdz with the passcode 156005.

Haberman and The Times won the Pulitzer for their coverage of the Donald Trump presidency and alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Alcindor has reported on how Trump’s policies on immigration and working-class people and how police killings affect communities.

Martin explored topics surrounding race, religion, gender and family as host of NPR’s “Tell Me More.”

The event is sponsored by the Cohan Family Forum Fund and co-sponsored by the Class of ’71 Public Affairs Forum, according to a Williams College press release.