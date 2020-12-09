'Tough on crime': Reform efforts buck longstanding trends in Massachusetts, some say

In debates over Massachusetts’ police reform bill, some lawmakers and police unions have suggested the bill responds to issues that exist elsewhere in the United States but not in Massachusetts.
Yet scholars and activists say Massachusetts was no exception in adopting a “tough on crime” political orientation over the past half century. The resulting political climate and associated policies, they say, led to over-policing and mass incarceration of Black residents and other racial minorities that went largely unchallenged until recent efforts at reform.
While Massachusetts, with the Democratic Party’s electoral dominance in the state, is sometimes seen as a bastion of liberalism, both parties made crime a focus.
Nationally, the 1994 crime bill that expanded use of the death penalty and established longer prison sentences was written by Joe Biden — now the Democratic president-elect — and passed during the presidency of Democrat Bill Clinton.
“The ’80s, ’90s, early 2000s wave of policing, over-incarceration — that was not contested by the Democrats,” said Matthew Lassiter, a professor of history and urban and regional planning at the University of Michigan who has studied suburban politics and the history of policing.
Massachusetts’ particular brand of liberalism, historians like Lassiter and Lily Geismer have argued, has been a “suburban liberalism” dominated by white, largely upper-middle class interests.
“The typical suburban liberal is far more moderate to conservative on issues of race and policing,” Lassiter said. “For decades that kind of law-and-order liberalism, suburban liberalism, helped build the system of mass incarceration and stop-and-frisk policing and is completely complicit in everything that’s being protested right now.”
In 1989, a white man falsely claimed he and his wife had been shot by a Black man while in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Boston. Media painted Charles and Carol Stuart as a “Camelot couple,” emphasizing their peaceful suburban life, and police began stopping Black men all over Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood in search of Carol Stuart’s killer.
Charles Stuart’s brother later told police that Stuart himself killed his wife for insurance money, and Stuart died of suicide shortly thereafter.
“A Democratic city cracked down hard on its Black neighborhoods and won’t do the same thing when people who aren’t white suburbanites get murdered,” Lassiter said. “That kind of captures the ethos of that era, I would say.”
Crime laws had taken center stage a year earlier, when then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, a Democrat, ran against Republican George H.W. Bush in the 1988 presidential election. Bush supporters aired a now-infamous ad seeking to paint Dukakis as weak on crime.
The ad used photos of William “Willie” Horton, who was Black, a Massachusetts prisoner who raped a white woman and assaulted her boyfriend after leaving prison through a weekend furlough program.
The ad stoked white fears about Black crime, and although fears of crime predated the ad, Lassiter said Democrats “took the lesson from the 1988 election that they couldn’t be outflanked on crime and policing.”
For Jamarhl Crawford, a Boston community organizer who served on Boston’s police reform task force, the 1988 ad marked a pivot.
“That set a whole precedent that made Massachusetts go more with the whole ‘lock him up’ attitude,” Crawford said.
Dennis Powell, president of Berkshire County’s chapter of the NAACP, added he believes politicians used crime as “a fear tactic” that led to both negative outcomes for Black individuals and intensified racist stereotypes.
“The first thing they will go to is people’s fears, and they will use mistruths — they don’t care — as long as they can put enough fear in individuals to make them think that their lives are in jeopardy,” Powell said. “It’s always been the case.”
While Massachusetts’ incarceration rates are the lowest of any U.S. state, the 324 residents per 100,000 in prisons, jails or other forms of confinement would put the state at two to three times the rate in countries like Canada or the United Kingdom.
The imprisonment rate for Black residents in Massachusetts, according to a recent Harvard Law School report, was nearly eight times greater than for white residents.
Racist stereotypes have also played a central role in Massachusetts electoral strategies, argues Daniel T. Kirsch, a political scientist on the faculty at California State University Sacramento who has studied Massachusetts gubernatorial politics.
Raising concerns over crime rates and “abuse” of welfare programs, Kirsch argued, helped Republican gubernatorial candidates appeal to white working-class voters while alienating majority-Black communities. With the exception of Gov. Deval Patrick’s 2007-2015 tenure, Republicans have held the state’s highest post every year since Dukakis left office in 1991.
Kirsch cites, as an example, comments that then-Gov. William Weld made at a 1994 rally alongside future Gov. Mitt Romney, then a Republican nominee for Senate.
“The people of this state were fearful of crime,” Weld said. “Well, we abolished early release on parole, we toughened up and we lengthened criminal sentences, and we built more prison cells so we could lock up the bad guys longer.”
Blaming crime for social and economic ills, Kirsch said, “could only really be read in a coded language that disproportionately places blame at the feet of minority communities.”
Gov. Charlie Baker — who has until Friday to act on the Legislature’s police reform bill — has stated his support for addressing police certification, decertification and training through a new commission. Yet given Massachusetts Republicans’ longstanding associations with “tough on crime” politics, Kirsch said, Baker finds himself in a quandary.
“You’re looking at someone who is trying to survive the political moment by making sure that his supporters — who are supporters of police by and large — are not offended and are even consoled by his words, despite the main thrust of the overall mood of the Black Lives Matter protests,” Kirsch said.
Even for Massachusetts Democrats, Lassiter said, devoting attention to racial disparities in the justice system is relatively new in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
“People are getting awakened now as to how brutal the consequences of the policies that they have supported are,” he said. “But people who commute into Boston or D.C. or any other city from their comfortable, relatively racially segregated, very economically segregated suburban neighborhood — they have wanted the kind of stop-and-frisk and tough policing that has made these cities in their view safe and that has gentrified these cities.
“Now, you see Black Lives Matter signs in the yards. That’s new.”