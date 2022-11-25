Finalists will be named soon for the job of Lanesborough town administrator

LANESBOROUGH — The search for a new town administrator in Lanesborough is coming to an end.

On Monday, a search committee will present the Select Board with a list of finalists during the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., said interim Town Administrator Josh Lang.

Lang resigned in August so he could move closer to his wife, Makayla Lang, who had found work in Pennsylvania. Lang, who took his post in Lanesborough Dec. 15, 2021, remained on the job locally until Sept. 12. He has been coming to Lanesborough one week per month and plans to help train the new administrator.

The search committee, led by Claire Kristensen, includes Lang and Town Hall staff. The committee advertised the position online and in a state trade association. The panel received 20 applications.