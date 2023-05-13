Here is a rundown of next week's annual town meetings and elections

NEW ASHFORD
Town meeting: Tuesday, 6 p.m., New Ashford Fire Department, 4 Ingraham Road
Town election: May 23, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: Residents will vote on a $765,260 budget and also consider ...
• $90,062 for an enterprise budget
• Transferring $15,000 in free cash to the broadband stabilization fund
• Spending $28,000 to build a shed for the town's mower and fire department storage
OTIS
Town meeting: Tuesday, 7 p.m., Town Hall, One Main Road.
Town election: May 23, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Town Hall, One Main Road. In the only contested race, incumbent School Committee member Arlene Tolopko is facing a challenge from Denise Hardie.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: In addition to voting on the general fund operating budget of $6.47 million, an 8 percent increase, voters will consider …
• $520,000 for repaving Algerie Road
• $100,000 for a police cruiser
• $100,000 for continued work on the East Otis Schoolhouse
• $95,000 for paving at the Center Fire Station
• Adopting a communication bylaw regulating wireless towers
RICHMOND
Town meeting: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.; Richmond Consolidated School, State Road
Town election: May 20, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Town Hall, State Road. There are no contested races.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: The proposed town government operating and capital budget of $8,546,000, recommended for approval by the Finance Committee, is a 1 percent increase. Many nonsalary items are level-funded; nonschool employees get a 3 percent raise. Voters also will consider …
• A $4,216,000 allocation for the Richmond Consolidated School, up 4.8 percent from the current year
• Establishing and adopting an Other Post-Employment Benefits trust fund for town employees, primarily to cover heath insurance for retirees
• Authorizing the Select Board to set an over-retirement age exemption so Steven Traver can continue to serve as fire chief of Richmond (he is also chief of West Stockbridge)
• A citizens’ petition that would allow the Select Board to take by eminent domain Perry’s Peak Road, which includes access to the Berkshire Natural Resources Council’s Hollow Fields Preserve
SANDISFIELD
Town meeting: Saturday, 10 a.m. Fire Station #2, 207 Sandisfield Road
Town election: Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Old Town Hall, 3 Silverbrook Road. In the only contested race, incumbent Paul Adams is facing a challenge from Jeffrey Bye for a five-year seat on the Planning Board.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: In addition to the town’s proposed operating budget of $2,210,334.41, voters will be asked to weigh in on …
• $1,547,355.00 for the town’s share of Farmington River Regional School District costs
• A new bylaw that would prohibit junk cars on properties for more than four weeks, with fines for violations
• A new short-term rental regulation with a number of rules including that rentals be registered with the town and that property owners with multiple property to offer only one short-term rental at a time
• Whether to appropriate $60,100.75, or any other sum, to purchase a Power Stretcher Lift for the ambulance service
• Whether to appropriate $120,000, or any other sum, for repair and prevention of water damage to the library, as well as a new roof, chimney, driveway motion lighting and a standby generator at Old Town Hall
• Two options for restructuring the the makeup of the Finance Committee, both of which would increase it to five members instead of the current four
SAVOY
Town meeting: TBA
Town election: Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m., Town Hall, 720 Main Road
STOCKBRIDGE
Town meeting: Monday, 6:30 p.m. Stockbridge Town Offices gymnasium, 50 Main St.
Town election: Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Stockbridge Town Offices. Select Board Chair Patrick White is facing a challenge from former Selectwoman Roxanne McCaffrey.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: The town operating budget — including the Berkshire Hills Regional School District assessment of $3,733,000, up 3.7 percent, totals $11,686,000. Overall town spending of $14,705,000 is a modest increase of 1.8 percent compared to last year. Voters also will consider …
• Using a total of $1,578,000 from the town's "free cash" account for various capital improvement projects and debt service for current investments, leaving a balance of nearly $1.1 million. The big-ticket item: $1.2 million for road work
• A residential inclusionary development bylaw aimed at promoting “an economically integrated and diverse community by maintaining and increasing the supply of affordable and accessible housing." Developers of housing would need to include at least one affordable unit, or more, depending on the size of the development. Approval requires a simple majority.
• A proposed sign bylaw that would “enhance the existing community character of the town, encourage sources of commerce and improve pedestrian and traffic safety.”
WILLIAMSTOWN
Town meeting: Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Mount Greylock Regional School, 1781 Cold Spring Road
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: The town’s nearly $24 million proposed operating budget, as well as whether to allow mobile homes and ranked choice voting for municipal elections in town. Voters will also consider ...
• $13,258,887 for Mount Greylock Regional School District, a 3.1 percent increase from last year’s allotment.
• $9.69 million for town departments including executive, administration and finance, community development, public safety, public works and human services, a 4.1 percent increase from last year’s allotment
• $260,059 for the Northern Berkshire Vocational school district, a decrease of 19.3 percent from last year due to decreased enrollment
• $27,000 for electronic clickers to vote during town meetings
• $1.42 million for capital expenditures, including Park Street paving, library facilities repairs and street sweeping.
• $800,000 to complete the field and track project at Mount Greylock Regional School
• $35,000 to the Williamstown Historical Museum to restore the 19th century Dolan Jenks barn on the grounds of the museum
• A proposal to expand eligibility for tax exemptions for senior homeowners, and to increase the amount of the exemption
• A proposal that would allow three- and four-unit buildings in the town’s general residence zone by right
• A citizens’ petition calling for a requirement of dog leashing when not on an owner’s property