GREAT BARRINGTON — As officials work to envision a future for the former Housatonic School, they say the decaying building at the heart of the village is too dangerous for construction workers to get on the roof to install tarps to protect it from water damage.
Town Manager Mark Pruhenski also told the Select Board this week that the town doesn't have the money for such work right now. He said Department of Public Works staff continues, however, to do maintenance, such as sweeping up glass from broken windows. And police continue to monitor the school for trespassers and vandals.
In an update to the the board on Monday, Daniel Bailly, a former board member and chairman of the Housatonic Improvement Committee, said architects could work, free of charge, on a collaborative "charette" to brainstorm options for the future. This could include a renovation or tear down of the historic building.
"Basically everything is on the table," he said.
The 14,000-square-foot school has sunk into dire shape since it was mothballed in 2013. In 2005, the school district moved students to its new schools off Route 7, and later moved its offices to Stockbridge after using the former school.
The district had estimated that bringing the 112-year-old building up to code would cost $900,000, and lead paint and asbestos remediation would run about $850,000. In 2019 the town earmarked a total of $1.3 million for future repairs and work on the school, which costs about $5,000 a year to maintain.
It could cost $850,000 to tear it down, according to town estimates.
In 2017, the town nixed a local builder's proposal for a public/private partnership to turn the school into a business incubator, offices and affordable housing. Financing questions halted that deal.
The town issued several requests for proposals over the last decade, all to no avail. Officials say that part of the problem is the lack of high-speed internet and natural gas lines to this former factory village.
Over the years the community has grown anxious as its beloved school deteriorates. Some say it's time for a tear down and bold new vision there. Others cringe at such ideas.
Residents like Trevor Forbes worry about this "eyesore." He wondered Monday "how to protect what's left of this building." He also worried about the town's liability, should someone near the building be harmed.
Eric Gabriel, an improvement committee member, said the hope is that having the architects' "fresh eyes" will help forge a plan.