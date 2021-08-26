PITTSFIELD — Township Four Floristry and Home, an independent floral studio on North Street, is moving to a historic property in Lee where, owners Jedidiah Thompson and Nathan Hanford say, they plan to live and work.
The studio will be moving to Hidden Farm, at 2 Park St.
Hidden Farm, constructed as a 19th-century farmhouse, later housed three generations of doctors until the 1990s.
"We can't wait to answer the phone 'Township Four at Hidden Farm,'" the two men wrote on a GoFundMe page that they have started to assist them with the expenses associated with moving their business.
Thompson and Hanford, who also are selling their residence in Becket, are hoping to open in Lee by Thanksgiving.
"Over the past four years in Pittsfield, we've taken our space from an empty shell to a fun spot to shop, never quite knowing what you'll find or how it's displayed! We are looking to do the same, and more, at Hidden Farm," they wrote.