BECKET — A driver of a tractor trailer escaped serious injury Saturday afternoon after his vehicle went off the Massachusetts Turnpike and into a nearby wooded area, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The truck was traveling westbound on I-90 when it went off the roadway near mile marker 19, then went through a guardrail before ending up in the woods around 1:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael O'Neil.
The incident was witnessed by an off-duty trooper, who stopped and helped the driver out of the vehicle. The truck's motor caught on fire, but the trooper used a fire extinguisher that was inside the vehicle to put out the blaze. The driver was the vehicle's lone occupant.
The driver of the truck refused medical attention, O'Neil said. The vehicle was carrying a load of frozen sea food.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.