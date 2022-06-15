Local businesses sound off about traffic jams at Dalton Avenue and Merrill Road intersection

PITTSFIELD — For the past few days, Dave Valentine, store manager of the AutoZone on Dalton Avenue, and his crew have had front row seats for “the free show.”

On occasion, they’ve had people drop by and join in. Valentine recalls one customer staying to watch for nearly two hours. And while Valentine might joke about charging people admission, he’s looking forward to the day when the show is over.

“It’s been insane,” Valentine said.

“The show” is the intersection of Dalton Avenue and Merrill Road: a hot-spot for traffic jams in recent days due to construction limiting lanes and traffic flow in the area. On Monday, back-ups clogged the intersection and prevented people from getting through at some points, Valentine said.

The jams are the result of restricted travel lanes, due to paving by the state Department of Transportation. That work has slowed travel even though the paving, which began Sunday night, is taking place only from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. It continues through Saturday.

Work involves sections of routes 8 and 9 on the city’s east side neighborhood known as Coltsville.

Quote “I’ve had a couple customers cancel jobs because of how bad the traffic is. They couldn’t get over here.” Matt Stockman, service manager, Mavis Discount Tire

One traveler said it took more than 15 minutes to get through the intersection, as traffic lights turned green, then red, then green again — all without letting vehicles through, due to blockages ahead on lanes heading toward Dalton.

On Tuesday evening, traffic appeared to be lighter than Monday.

A 2015 audit from the state Department of Transportation identified the intersection as a high-crash area. In that year, the audit estimated that 3,800 vehicles passed through the intersection during the peak hour in the afternoon.

As bumper-to-bumper traffic build-ups have increased, so has erratic driving behavior.

Valentine said he’s seen it all at the troubled intersection: people jumping curbs, running red lights and speeding through nearby parking lots up to 40 miles per hour to try to avoid the impasse. It’s gotten to the point where he’s reluctant to send workers walking through the parking lots to nearby parts shops because of it.

“I’m amazed we haven’t had more accidents,” he said.

Valentine said he thought a state trooper or police presence at the intersection was needed to help get traffic under control again, and hoped that one would be posted soon.

“It’s the busiest intersection in town,” Valentine said. “It doesn’t take rocket science.”

Beyond inconvenience, some shops along the stretch say their business has been affected.

“It’s a nightmare, especially with business owners,” said Matt Stockman, service manager at Mavis Discount Tire on Dalton Avenue. “I’ve had a couple customers cancel jobs because of how bad the traffic is. They couldn’t get over here.”

Stockman said about five or six customers had canceled as of Tuesday.

Valentine said many customers at AutoZone have been waiting until later in the evening to visit the store, when fewer employees are there to greet them. He said the night crew has been “bombarded” recently.

Stockman said he's also seen his share of reckless behavior because of the jams. He witnessed people jumping curbs and scraping their rims in the Mavis parking lot and elsewhere along the road.

Chip Winnard, owner of Wood Bros. Music in the Allendale Shopping Center, said the construction hasn’t impacted his business. He said the intersection near Dalton Avenue and Merrill Road is “always kind of a high congestion area” and people know his shop is a “bit of a journey” anyway.

Winnard said he had some concerns that the traffic standstills could impact emergency vehicles using the intersection, but felt that many drivers’ frustrations came from not having things their way.

He added that any road work in Pittsfield was a welcome sight.

“What are you going to do?” Winnard asked. “Put up with disrepair in the roads, or deal with the inconvenience of it getting fixed?”

North and south, the paving work involves sections of Merrill Road from the Dick's Sporting Goods entry to Route 8/Cheshire Road at the Berkshire Gas driveway.

East and west, the work area runs from Dalton Avenue at the Housatonic Railroad bridge overpass to Route 8 and Route 9/Dalton Avenue at the Colonial Gardens entrance.