ADAMS — One person was arrested Sunday on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Orchard Street.
The person, whose name was not released, was taken into custody early Sunday morning and transported to the Adams Police Department for booking, where they were held pending bail.
Shortly after midnight Sunday, Berkshire County Sheriff's Control issued a "be on the lookout" alert for a vehicle registered to a North Adams resident who had been involved in an incident in Plainfield, Adams police said in a Facebook police. The alert stated that the person was believed to be under the influence and was driving northbound on Route 116 back to North Adams.
Massachusetts State Police located the vehicle on Orchard Street (Route 116) and stopped the driver for motor vehicle infractions.
The driver was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of drugs, operate to endanger, marked lanes violation, possession of a dangerous weapon and drug possession.
"A great collaborative effort to ensure safe roadways for residents and visitors alike," Adams police said in the Facebook post. "Drugged driving is impaired driving and it is illegal."