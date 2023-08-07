'John Williams' Film Night' played to a sold-out Tanglewood crowd. Many concertgoers were stuck in traffic for hours trying to get to the show

LENOX — As Jessica Lowell Mason and Chris Iwanicki sat idly in their car, inching at “a snail’s pace” nearer and nearer to the Tanglewood parking lot, they chose to find the humor in things.
“We said, ‘Oh this would make a great sitcom!’” Mason said. “If you could look into each one of these cars and just hear what kind of conversations were happening — you know, because people get stressed when they’re in situations like that. … We were just trying to imagine the different scenarios in each car as you walked down the line.”
Mason and Iwanicki were just two travelers on the road to Tanglewood on Saturday — a passage that was turgid with attendees excited to see "John Williams' Film Night," featuring performances of the iconic film scores to “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones” and “Jurassic Park,” among countless others, conducted live by the maestro himself.
The pair of friends, who met at Western Illinois University nearly 17 years ago, were there to celebrate Iwanicki’s birthday. They got there about three hours early with provisions for a picnic on the lawn.
Then, they waited. For the first hour and half, they didn’t move at all. After that, it was bit by precious bit. They watched as people walked by them — another thing they found humor in — bound to arrive earlier than they were by car.
“We had no answers,” Mason said. “You look ahead of you and all you see is this stream of cars and you look behind you and all you see is a stream of cars and you’re kind of stuck in there. It’s not like you can get very much information.”
By the time they finally got closer to the gates, it was already 8:30 p.m. They decided to make the U-turn and settle for a Julia Childs marathon at Iwanicki’s home in Springfield. On the way back, Mason said she “lamented” passing up the chance to see John Williams, as they listened to his compositions on the ride home.
Mason was one of a vocal group of attendees who posted about their experience online, taking to Twitter to express frustration with the long lines. Others wrote on Facebook, saying that this was the busiest they had ever seen the venue.
A Boston Symphony Orchestra spokesperson said it was business as usual for a sellout crowd of 18,000 visitors.
The spokesperson said the BSO made a number of attempts to make sure that people were able to attend, including opening the parking lots at 5 p.m., instead of the posted hour of 5:30 p.m., and delaying the show's start to accommodate late arrivals.
An attendance cap of 18,000 was established following a record-setting performance on July 17, 2002, when a James Taylor show, which also featured John Williams and the Boston Pops for a benefit to support the BSO pension fund, sold 24,470 tickets.
Then-Stockbridge Police Chief Richard “Rick” Wilcox placed the unofficial count at closer to 25,000, including some hedge-hopping gate crashers. Since that day, per an agreement between the towns of Lenox and Stockbridge and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood has been limited to 18,000 attendees.
This was the third sellout of the season for Tanglewood — the others were a pair of James Taylor performances on July 3-4.
The BSO contracts with the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office for traffic detail at Tanglewood. A representaive of the Sheriff's Office did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Monday.
While the traffic may not have surprised inveterate Tanglewood concertgoers, it came as a shock to first-time visitors Jeremy and William Brown — father and son, respectively. The tickets to the show were a present for William Brown’s graduation from Iona University.
They made the drive up from Putnam County in New York to catch the second half of the show. For the first half of the performance, they were in standstill traffic.
The Browns showed up at about 7 p.m., just an hour before showtime, not realizing the magnitude of the event.
“We just hit that wall of traffic about a mile from the venue, and it came to a dead stop,” Jeremy Brown said.
Eventually, they grew frustrated, and Jeremy Brown told his son to walk to catch the start of the concert and that he would catch up with him later. It wasn’t until about 9 p.m. that Jeremy was finally able to rejoin his son. Both expressed frustration with not being able to communicate with one another while separated because of a lack of cell service, too.
All in all, the second half of the concert proved to be worth seeing, they said, but it was a stressful experience. It was a lesson learned for future visits.
“Some of it you could chalk up to obviously they were overwhelmed, some of it could be our maybe not anticipating what the experience there was like,” Jeremy Brown said. “We both said we would totally see John Williams again at Tanglewood, but next time we would block out way more time and say ‘This is our day.’ We’re leaving at one o'clock and setting up camp early.”
Eagle staff writer Clarence Fanto contributed to this report.