With snow already falling in the Berkshires, state transportation officials are urging travelers to be careful.
The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Light to moderate snow will continue across much of the area into this afternoon. Untreated surfaces will become slippery. Use caution if traveling. pic.twitter.com/QIvffxCqlA— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) February 7, 2021
The old reliable “wintery mix” is forecast through the afternoon. In some locations, precipitation will come in the form of rain, though snow could be heavy at times.
The state Department of Transportation said snow is expected to end late Sunday.
“This storm will be a classic wintery mix for much of Massachusetts and travelers may encounter variable conditions on their trip,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a news release. “Motorists should reduce speeds, buckle up, and avoid traveling during these peak periods as much as possible.”
Snow storm #InTheBerkshires. Coming down hard and fast. pic.twitter.com/l1zQRFf9X4— T E D S T E P H E N S I I I (@tedstephens3) February 7, 2021
AccuWeather is predicting one to three inches of snow Sunday in Pittsfield.
More snow is expected late this week, with four to eight inches forecast for Thursday.