GREAT BARRINGTON — After being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, The Tri-Plex Cinema will officially reopen on May 21.
Owner Richard Stanley said Monday that the four-screen cinema complex will remain open through May 23 and then close for four days before reopening for good on May 28, the beginning of Memorial Day weekend.
Following Memorial Day weekend, the cinema complex will remain open seven days a week.
"When a business has been closed as long as we have, you have to make sure that all your procedures are up to speed," said Stanley, when asked why the Triplex will initially open for three days and then close for four. "The first four days of that following week will be dead anyway ... We need three days to break in, if you will, and then we'll go back in force."
Although the state has increased capacity limits for indoor venues, Stanley said the guidelines still in place mean the Triplex will only be able to open at 20 percent of capacity. The total capacity of the Triplex's four theaters is 525 patrons, Stanley said.
"We will have clear markings on where you can sit," Stanley said. "We've set it up so people can sit in pairs. It will be very easy to see. There will be color coding on the back of seats so you can see it when you look around."
Each cinema will also be cleaned after every performance. Starting times for movies at The Triplex were previously staggered by 15 minutes, but they have been extended to 30 minutes to allow for additional cleaning and less contact between patrons when the shows are changing.
"In and out should not be a problem," Stanley said. "The real thing that will be helpful is for all people to buy tickets online, so virtually no interaction will be necessary."