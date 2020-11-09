PITTSFIELD — The chief executive of a Troy, N.Y., company hopes the City Council will approve an incentive package to enable her company to move to Pittsfield and expand.
Evaguel Rhysing, co-founder of United Aircraft Technologies, says she’s all in on Pittsfield.
“I’m invested in the community, I’m invested in my business and I’m invested in growing my workforce” in Pittsfield, she said.
Mayor Linda Tyer has proposed allocating $300,000 from the city’s General Electric Economic Development Fund for a UAT incentive package, which the council’s Community and Economic Development Committee last week unanimously recommended for approval. The package would be structured as a 10-year loan that would be forgiven in stages as long as the company meets benchmarks related to relocation, hiring and more.
The full City Council on Tuesday is expected to weigh in on Tyer’s request, which needs supermajority support of the panel before becoming a reality.
Rhysing founded UAT with her husband, Daryian. She told The Eagle that Daryian developed carpal tunnel syndrome after a career as an aircraft mechanic for the Army and Navy. During that time, she said, he engaged in the repetitive and strenuous work of installing hundreds of metal clamps to the internal aircraft systems.
“He lost dexterity of his hands. He lost his job. He lost his home. He lost everything,” she told the Community and Economic Development Committee on Nov. 4. After his injury, Daryian enrolled at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and invented the company’s proprietary product — a thermoplastic clamp to replace heavier metal clamps. One company product is equipped with sensing components that alert mechanics to maintenance issues, she said.
“Our clamps are not just holding the wiring. They’re creating a live, 3D map of the electric system and how it’s performing,” she said.
UAT’s products are manufactured locally by a Dalton company, {span}Sinicon Plastics, she said.
Michael Coakley, the city’s business development manager, said he was introduced to UAT when the company took first place at Lever’s Berkshire Manufacturing Innovation Challenge last year. In addition to use in aircraft, the company foresees its product being employed on ships, in fiber-optic networks and in vehicles.
“Anywhere there’s wiring, we have an application,” Rhysing said.
“The growth is really unlimited for this company,” Coakley said.
The company is eyeing space at the old Allegrone headquarters at 273 Newell St., south of the former GE plant. Under the proposed incentive package, UAT would see benefits upon meeting certain benchmarks, including relocating its assets and five employees to Pittsfield, creating up to eight new jobs with annual salaries around $60,000 and running a paid internship program.
At the Nov. 4 meeting, Councilor Helen Moon praised the company for offering paid internships. She voiced excitement about the chance to welcome the business.
“I appreciate so much that you’re a female and minority-owned business, and … that kind of talent is being brought to the city of Pittsfield,” Moon said.
Rhysing moved from Puerto Rico in 2005 and earned a degree in business administration before launching the company.