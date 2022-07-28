Pickup truck crashes into building on Wahconah Street in Pittsfield

A pickup truck crashed into a building at 87 Wahconah St. on Wednesday night, resulting in minor injuries for two passengers and extensive damage to the building.
The passengers were transported to nearby Berkshire Medical Center for attention. Members of the Pittsfield Police Department and Fire Department responded to the call at 9:50 p.m. It was a single vehicle accident.
The building was formerly a bar known as Johnny’s Beach Club. The bar has been closed since 2017 and no one was reported to have been inside the building when it was struck.
Pittsfield P.D. Sergeant Marc Maddalena is handling the investigation of the scene. The department can be reached at 413-448-9700.
The building hit is owned by Wahconah St. LLC, based in Lee, according to city records. The building and land is valued at $175,800.