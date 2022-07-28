<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pickup truck crashes into building on Wahconah Street in Pittsfield

A photo of first responders at the scene of the crash on Wahconah Street

Members of the Pittsfield police and fire departments responded to a single-vehicle crash at 87 Wahconah St. on Wednesday night in Pittsfield. 

A pickup truck crashed into a building at 87 Wahconah St. on Wednesday night, resulting in minor injuries for two passengers and extensive damage to the building.

The passengers were transported to nearby Berkshire Medical Center for attention. Members of the Pittsfield Police Department and Fire Department responded to the call at 9:50 p.m. It was a single vehicle accident.

Aftermath of the car crash at 87 Wahconah St.

The aftermath of a single-vehicle car crash that occurred Wednesday night. A pickup truck ran into this building at 87 Wahconah St. in Pittsfield. 

The building was formerly a bar known as Johnny’s Beach Club. The bar has been closed since 2017 and no one was reported to have been inside the building when it was struck.

Pittsfield P.D. Sergeant Marc Maddalena is handling the investigation of the scene. The department can be reached at 413-448-9700.

The building hit is owned by Wahconah St. LLC, based in Lee, according to city records. The building and land is valued at $175,800.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

