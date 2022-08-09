Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, center, charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in a 2019 crash, enters a courtroom at Coos County Superior Court, in Lancaster, N.H., in July. Zhukovskyy was found innocent on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct in connection with the crash.