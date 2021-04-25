A truck driver faces charges after state police say he rear-ended a sedan on the Mass Pike in Becket on Friday afternoon, causing its driver to strike another vehicle.
The driver of the sedan later died of injuries.
David Procopio, the state police spokesman, said the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office plans to identify the driver of the tractor-trailer truck today and list criminal charges against him.
The crash led to the death of Gary Litwin of Ludlow. Litwin, 69, was pronounced dead after being taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. A 66-year-old woman who was a passenger in Litwin’s car suffered serious injuries, Procopio said.
The crash, at 3:22 p.m. Friday, occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Pike and brought lane closings over the next five hours as an investigation was underway. State police from the Lee barracks responded, Procopio said.
Though the crash occurred Friday, state police did not release information until Sunday.
The truck, a Freightliner, is believed to have struck Litwin’s vehicle, which had slowed due to traffic at Mile Marker 15.
The impact pushed Litwin’s car, a 2020 Toyota Camry, into the vehicle in front of it, a 2008 Toyota Sienna van.
The driver of the van, a 39-year-old West Springfield woman, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield and examined for possible injuries, Procopio said.
The truck was driven by a 67-year-old man from West Granby, Conn., state police said. He was not injured.
According to Procopio, the crash probe is being handled by Troop B, the state police detective unit for Berkshire County and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
Also involved are the state police crime scene and commercial vehicle enforcement teams, as well as the district attorney’s office.