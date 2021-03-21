STOCKBRIDGE — A sure sign that spring has arrived in the Berkshires is the "deafening chorus" of spring peepers.
And, if you are lucky enough to predict when they first will be heard in the Massachusetts section of the Housatonic River valley in the coming weeks, you may win a free lunch.
It's time for the 15th Housatonic Watershed Spring Peeper Stampede. The contest returns after being canceled last year as the coronavirus pandemic began to grip the nation.
The contest's founder and organizer, Shep Evans of Great Barrington, says the first person to predict the date and time that the small tree frog is heard in the watershed from Pittsfield to the Connecticut line gets to enjoy a midday meal at The Red Lion Inn.
In addition, the first person, accompanied by a ear-witness, to hear the peepers sing out also gets lunch at the inn.
In his "A Guide to Amphibians and Reptiles," Tom Tyning, professor of environmental science at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, describes the peeper's call as a "deafening chorus" of males.
"It's a very repetitive sound that goes on and on and on," Evans said in an interview.
Spring peepers are low-feeding tree frogs that typically come out at night to feed on beetles, spiders, ants and flies. They live in swamps, marshes and other types of vegetative wetlands, according to Evans, a conservationist.
"Most people haven't seen a peeper. They are very small — about the size of a thumbnail," he said.
The Eagle's nature columnist, Thom Smith, says spring peepers are less than an inch in length, brownish and with a dark cross or "x" on their backs.
Predictions can be emailed to shepevans@yahoo.com with the date and time. People must include their names and mailing addresses. Those lucky enough to hear the spring peepers can email date, time, name and name of witness to the same email address.