BECKET — Police from numerous agencies tracked down a fugitive in a lakeside cabin Wednesday evening, more than 12 hours after he crashed his car on the Massachusetts Turnpike and ran away.
Diego Martinez, 30, of Sabattus, Maine, crashed his car about 7 a.m. and fled on foot, according to a news report from Massachusetts State Police.
Investigators at the scene determined the driver of the vehicle likely was Martinez, who was the subject of several warrants for failing to appear in court on illegal drug and firearm possession charges, as well as criminal motor vehicle charges.
Police quickly launched a manhunt, scouting the woods for miles, with the help of the state police K9 unit and air wing, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Becket Police and a K9, and Lee Police, the report said.
About 12:30 p.m., based on a tip, police converged in the area of Goose Pond.
Lee Police Chief Craig Desantis transported troopers and state police K9 Emma on a boat to the area to join numerous other units walking along trails in order to approach from multiple angles, the report said.
Martinez was spotted about 8:30 p.m. on the porch of a cabin near the pond,
"Trooper Norman Stanikmas, Emma’s handler, issued warnings that Emma would be deployed to apprehend the suspect if he did not surrender," the report said, "while he and other Troopers and local police officers advanced toward the porch."
Martinez surrendered was placed into custody without incident.
He was transported by boat to a state police cruiser and transported to the state police barracks in Lee, where he was booked and ordered to be held without bail pending an appearance at Southern Berkshire District Court in Great Barrington.
He is expected to be extradited to Maine to answer the warrants.