Arts organizations from around the country and world, along with countless fans of dance, took to Twitter to share messages of condolence and grief over the loss of a renowned performance hall at Jacob's Pillow in Becket.
The Doris Duke Theatre burned to the ground Tuesday. The nonprofit's leader says they'll rebuild.
Among those to express sadness was U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who told her followers that Tuesday's fire dealt a second blow to the arts organization.
Bruce and I always look forward to the world-famous Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival. It’s a Western Mass treasure that has already been hit hard from this pandemic. My heart goes out to the Jacob’s Pillow staff and the town of Becket for this tragic loss. https://t.co/0eCJp0Gl3w— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 18, 2020
Arts organizations around the Berkshires were among the first to call out support for their peer institution, some suggesting that now is the time to show financial support.
We are stricken by the tragic fire that destroyed @JacobsPillow's Doris Duke Theatre. We ask our supporters to make a donation to Jacob's Pillow in their time of extreme need, 100% of your gift will go to a rescue fund to our friends at Jacob's Pillow: https://t.co/dLZMhiz1Iz— Barrington Stage Company (@BarringtonStage) November 17, 2020
Our hearts are with @JacobsPillow today as we learned that the Doris Duke Theatre was destroyed by fire early this morning. A shock to the Berkshires and dance world at large, one thing is for sure: dance we must. And we have no doubt Jacob's Pillow will once again #dancewemust pic.twitter.com/w9uR2iZkVC— MASS MoCA (@MASS_MoCA) November 17, 2020
From a fine arts museum in Williamstown, admirers of the Pillow sent "love."
Reeling from the news today of the fire that has destroyed the main stage @JacobsPillow. The Pillow is a national treasure and one of our esteemed Berkshire cultural institutions. Sending our love and support to the Pillow’s extended dance family. pic.twitter.com/dry7qrOBZs— Clark Art Institute (@the_clark) November 17, 2020
With the same sentiment coming from a local arts group that counts itself as kin.
We at Berkshire Theatre Group were deeply saddened to learn of the fire at Jacob's Pillow this morning. We are sending our thoughts and best wishes to our beloved sister organization at this time.To support Jacob's Pillow, click here: https://t.co/C8tWwjQE4J— Berkshire Theatre Group (@BrkshireThtrGrp) November 17, 2020
From New Zealand, on the other side of the world, the news of the fire reached a school of dance — which promptly weighed in on the loss, not once but twice.
It sounded like a tornado: Fast-moving fire destroys theater at Jacob's Pillow | Local News | https://t.co/1a4l7FIlGq https://t.co/Q4rAKd8Nyl— NZ School of Dance (@NZschoolofdance) November 17, 2020
Closer to home, people in Pennsylvania took time, at the state university's performing arts center, to remark on the tragedy.
Sad news in the dance world. A theater at Jacob’s Pillow, a destination for dance performance in Massachusetts, was destroyed on Tuesday in an early morning fire. https://t.co/L2JDLU2Sik— Penn State CPA (@PSUpresents) November 17, 2020
From New York City, an arts organization offered its salute:
Jacob's Pillow theater destroyed in fire https://t.co/xza7abEbMg via @berkshireeagle 😮😭— Sheffield GlobalArts (@SGAManagement) November 17, 2020
Perhaps this next tweet captured a thought held by others: why had the Duke theater space burned? It brought a caution about the need of theater companies to walk their grounds, and keep an eye on their spaces.
While the cause of the Jacob's Pillow fire has yet to be determined, please use this as a push to walk your venue. The majority of venues being closed has reduced the chance of fire from show-related causes, but has also removed the people who might notice a problem developing.— OffStageJobs.com (@OffStageJobs) November 17, 2020
And then there were just all of the fans. People who knew of the Pillow from their seats in audiences, as well as performers, like this one named Callie Mae:
This breaks my heart! I performed in this space a little over 3 years ago. The Pillow holds so much dance history and the loss of this space is devastating! Jacob’s Pillow Theater, Site of Dance Festival, Is Destroyed in Fire https://t.co/uyx0dSlKbb— Callie Mae 👩🏽🌾 (@CaLlyons) November 18, 2020
Many took time to mention the fact that the year 2020 has been rough on everyone already. And now this, they said, sometimes with words that would have to be bleeped on-air.
So one of the theaters at Jacob’s Pillow was destroyed by a fire this morning...DAMN 2020!!!!— Kareem B. Great! (@kabigo) November 17, 2020
The final images go to Jake Mendel, a member of the staff of The Eagle, who provided video and other coverage of the fire.
Video from the scene at Jacob‘s Pillow pic.twitter.com/ZHJ79ajscL— Jake (@JMendel94) November 17, 2020