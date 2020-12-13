PITTSFIELD — Two more residents of Berkshire County have died as a result of COVID-19, the state Department of Health reports. As of Saturday, the number felled by the disease stood at 97.
In its daily report late Saturday, the DPH also said that 30 new cases of the coronavirus in the county have been confirmed by testing. Those cases pushed the number of people infected in the course of the pandemic to 2,228.
Statewide, 4,968 new cases were confirmed as of Saturday, bringing the total to 274,897. Forty-seven new deaths were reported by the DPH. As of Saturday, 11,057 people in Massachusetts have died of the disease to date. There were 67,754 active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the DPH said.
The day saw hospitals in the Bay State continuing to deal with cases — 1,670 in all, including 334 in intensive care units.