NORTH ADAMS — Two artists have been selected to create "selfie" murals in the city's Cultural District.
Valerie Carrington will create a selfie-style mural of a monarch butterfly on Holden Street near the corner of Main Street. This mural will exist side by side with the Melissa Matsuki Lillie mural “That’s Gneiss," according to a news release from North Adams Cultural District.
The second mural by Amy Coon will be mounted to the side of the Village Pizza building facing Center Street and will be visible from Route 2. Coon's mural will create a modern take on a vintage postcard with vibrant colors and references to North Adams.
Both artists live in North Adams. The murals will be installed in June.
"We received a wonderful selection of proposals for each of the murals which made the job of the selection committee really fun but also very difficult," the release stated.
The project, which is funded by a Massachusetts Cultural Council’s Cultural District Initiative Grant, is intended to draw attention to the city's mural collection. It also serves as a marketing campaign for the district, encouraging people viewing the murals to interact with the artwork by creating selfies.
"The hashtag 'northadams' will be painted within each mural encouraging viewers to post their photos tagging North Adams, helping to spread the visibility of the city on social media," the release stated.