PITTSFIELD — Two Walgreens pharmacies in Berkshire County will begin to administer vaccines for eligible recipients, as the role of private pharmacies in the vaccine rollout expands.
The state of Massachusetts announced on Tuesday that it would launch the COVID-19 CDC Pharmacy Partnership — Phase 1 with CVS Health and Walgreens.
"Starting this week, this program will deliver a total of 10,000 doses to at least 15 CVS Health and Walgreens pharmacies a week for eligible residents in the Phase One priority groups," the state wrote in a press release.
The Berkshire locations listed by the state include two Walgreens pharmacies, one at 37 Cheshire Road in Pittsfield and the other at 25 Park St in Lee. Eligible recipients will have to make appointments.
So far in the rollout, CVS and Walgreens have been responsible for on-site vaccinations at long-term care facilities, as well as some congregate care settings. According to the announcement, Massachusetts will now be among the first states “to activate retail pharmacy vaccination at scale.”
The state expects to add about 40 more pharmacy vaccination sites next week, including expanding the program to partners such as Big Y, Price Chopper and Stop & Shop.
Currently only Phase One groups are eligible to receive vaccinations at these sites. Those include clinical and nonclinical health care workers doing direct and COVID-facing care, long-term care facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities, first responders and congregate care settings.