One person was rushed to emergency care Sunday night after two vehicles collided on North Hoosac Road, near the Williamstown-North Adams line.

According to emergency workers, two vehicles hit each other nearly head-on just before 5 p.m. One person was trapped inside a vehicle and members of the Williamstown Fire Department used a hydraulic extraction tool to free them.

That person, who was not identified, was taken to North Adams emergency care.

North Hoosac Road was closed for a time. The cause of the crash, the names of the people involved and the extent of injuries wasn't yet known Sunday night.

Along with the Williamstown fire crew, Northern Berkshire EMS and both the Williamstown and North Adams police departments responded.