GREAT BARRINGTON — An ongoing COVID outbreak has left two residents dead at Timberlyn Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where staff and health officials are working to get infections under control.
Currently, 18 residents are positive for the coronavirus, and 27 are considered recovered, said Christopher Duncan, director of operations.
Eight employees still are out on quarantine, with 31 recovered from infection, he added.
He said that most cases at the Route 23/Maple Avenue location have been mild to moderate, and that the facility is working with Berkshire Medical Center to provide monoclonal antibody infusion therapy to treat infections for those who qualify.
The 71-bed facility, which currently has 60 residents, had escaped an outbreak until Jan. 8, when the uptick began. Three days earlier, residents had been given the first dose of vaccine, which Duncan says is unrelated to the spike in infections.
On Jan. 10, the state sent a rapid response team to augment staffing as cases continued to spread, and two days later, the state Department of Public Health ordered the facility to temporarily stop new admissions.
By Jan. 19, 28 employees and 25 residents were positive for COVID-19.
“We were very lucky,” Duncan said of the DPH team and staffing. “We had lots of professionals and paraprofessionals side by side.”
He denied a receptionist's previous characterization to The Eagle that the facility had been operating with a “skeleton crew.”
The infections and deaths came after a series of escalating and deadly nursing home outbreaks in Pittsfield, and amid a new wave of cases at Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center, where at least three residents have died in the past two weeks.
At Fairview Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Great Barrington, infections spiked in January, with 33 residents and six staff infected as of Jan. 30 — down from 38 residents and six staff last week. Representatives from Berkshire Healthcare did not respond to questions asking if any residents had died in this latest outbreak.
The Timberlyn outbreak coincides with an increase in cases in the town of Great Barrington, where the increase in positive test results in the two weeks leading up to Jan. 26 has placed the town's positivity rate at 6.79 percent, according to the DPH.
During that period, 1,739 tests yielded 118 positive results.
While the DPH has removed its crew from Timberlyn, it continues its daily conference call with the agency and is working closely with its epidemiologists.
When asked about families that have struggled to make contact with residents during the worst of the outbreak, Duncan noted that communal phones were off limits, but he said the facility has made cellphones and tablets available.
Staff also are helping residents who cannot work the devices, he said, adding that this is common, since the majority of residents have suffered stroke or other brain injury, and the facility specializes in neurobehavioral therapy.
“It’s a difficult thing for the families as well as the residents,” he said.
The facility is rated four out of five stars by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Previously, the facility had one resident test positive, in March, Duncan said.
Timberlyn is run by Bear Mountain Healthcare, which owns 18 other facilities in New England and last year closed another town location, the Great Barrington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.