PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Fire Department's investigation unit is looking into the causes of two blazes within the span of eight hours, neither of which resulted in injury but did cause damage.
The first fire occurred at 4:25 p.m. Friday, at 176 Holmes Road, where three engine companies, a truck and a command car responded. On their way to the scene, firefighters learned that an exterior pool shed was ablaze and that the fire was threatening the main house, according to the Fire Department.
On arrival, firefighters saw a 1½-story, masonry- and wood-framed structure being exposed to high heat, as well as flames coming from a pool shed near the back left corner of the house. The fire was brought under control after about 10 minutes.
Firefighters checked the interior and exterior of the house and removed vinyl siding from a second-floor dormer, and they found only minor damage to the rear-left corner of the house. The shed house pool pump and supplies were destroyed.
The second fire occurred at 12:17 a.m. Saturday, at 63 Scammell Ave. According to the Fire Department, three engine companies, a truck and the command car responded.
Fire was visible along the exterior of one side of the house and lapping up to an attic window. The lone resident was evacuated.
In the front yard, firefighters discovered a live and energized electric service wire coming from the street that was down in the front yard and which already had burned through after having broken off the house, above the meter socket. The wire was arcing on the ground.
The blaze, which was extending outside the home, was knocked down quickly, but when firefighters entered the residence, they discovered a large volume of fire at the top of the attic stairway.
Severe fire damage was reported on a first-floor corner of the house, on side eaves and in the attic. Significant smoke and water damage was reported throughout the residence.