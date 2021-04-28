WILLIAMSTOWN — Two hikers who got lost Tuesday night while walking the Phelps Trail were rescued by the Williamstown Forest Warden Department.
No one was injured, the wardens said Wednesday morning in a Facebook post.
The hikers had originally been walking the Taconic Crest Trail and then moved to the Phelps Trail off Oblong Road. As it got dark, the hikers — who didn't have flashlights — became tired, got lost and then called for assistance around 8:30 p.m.
A crew of four rescuers found the hikers after walking on the trail for about 30 minutes and guided them out.