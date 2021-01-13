SHEFFIELD — Two people were killed early Wednesday when a home was engulfed by an "extremely intense blaze," according to a statement the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
The fire, at 1751 Hewins St. in Ashley Falls, was reported shortly before 6 a.m. by several neighbors, according to the statement, which did not identify the victims.
The home is owned by Dorene and James Boltrom, according to real estate records. James Boltrom's mother, Irene Boltrom previously lived at the home until she died in 2012. James Boltrom is also listed as the owner of Commonwealth Automotive Restoration, also on Hewins Street.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious, the statement said.
On the scene, District Attorney Andrea Harrington declined to speculate on the cause of the fire. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, finding the home already in flames.
The investigation is being conducted the state police detective unit assigned to the DA’s Office, the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Sheffield Police Department.
Sheffield, Egremont, New Marlborough and Canaan, Conn., fire departments responded to the blaze, as well as the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office and Southern Berkshire Ambulance.
As of 2 p.m., Hewins Street remained closed to traffic.