NORTH ADAMS — Two local men were arrested on charges of carrying an illegal firearm and seven ounces of cannabis.
According to information provided by the Massachusetts State Police, on Monday, Dec. 21, Trooper Jacob Eugin, of the State Police-Cheshire barracks, was on patrol in North Adams shortly before 4 p.m.
He conducted a random inquiry on the license plate of a Buick sedan, which turned up a suspended license for the owner of the Buick sedan.
The trooper pulled the car over. The owner was driving the car, and the passenger was not carrying a license either.
While preparing to have the car towed away, Eugin removed the occupants from the car, where he noticed a .38 caliber revolver in plain sight. While searching the car and inventorying its contents, police also found seven ounces of marijuana.
As a result, Tyler Matte, 24, of North Adams, and the passenger, Stefan Gamache, 22, of Clarksburg were arrested and face charges of illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute. Matte also faces a charge of driving with a suspended license.
Both were held on $25,000 bail each.