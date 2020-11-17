Two additional individuals at Drury High School have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the school's total number of cases to four in the past week.
North Adams Public Schools announced the additional positive tests Tuesday. Drury returned to fully remote learning this week, after the district's disclosure of two cases last week.
Assistant Superintendent Kim Roberts-Morandi said all students and staff in contact with the infected individuals have been notified.
"Our decision to close the high school until November 30th for disinfection will decrease the likelihood of further spread and allow time for all test results to be completed and received by those identified through contact tracing," Roberts-Morandi wrote to families.
Roberts-Morandi said the district learned of the new positive tests after health officials contact-traced the original two cases. The district had disclosed the first case Nov. 10 and the second case Friday.
The Greenhouse program and Armory Campus will continue in-person learning.