Two people are facing felony animal cruelty charges for allegedly abandoning 15 cats in late January

Two Pittsfield residents have been charged with multiple felony animal cruelty counts in connection with the abandonment of cats in two separate locations in the Berkshires in January.

Arthur Raney and Kelly Hathaway are accused of abandoning 15 cats in advance of a winter storm in late January.

Nine cats were left on a remote roadside in Richmond on Jan. 28; the next day, six more cats were left on Hunter Mountain Road in Lanesborough.

The charges, announced during a press conference on Wednesday morning at the Berkshire Humane Society in Pittsfield, were the result of a joint investigation between the law enforcement department of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and officers from the Lanesborough and state police departments.

One of the cats was found dead the first night, and another died soon after being rescued, said John Perreault, executive director of the Berkshire Humane Society. Two others remain missing in Lanesborough; there are several people still looking for them.

The cats ranged in age from five months to about 7 years old, he said.

Investigators were able to locate the suspects through video from doorbell cameras, which captured images of their vehicle, in the neighborhoods around the dump sites, according to Richard LeBlond, deputy chief of the MSPCA.

A local motorist, Joshua Christman, was on the way to see the sunset with his 8-year-old daughter on the remote Richmond road the night of the first incident when he noticed the group of cats. He called the police and posted a short video on Facebook with a plea for help.

Animal lovers from around Berkshire County grabbed their pet crates, flashlights and blankets and responded to try to help round up the cats in a search that went on after darkness fell.

“I was surprised, and actually very thankful to see so many come to help,” Christman said on Wednesday.

The Berkshire Humane Society offered a $1,000 reward to anyone who could provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible. Perrault said it looks like someone might collect that reward.

“This did not have to happen,” Perreault said. “Anyone who is having pet issues can call us. We’re here to work with pet owners to resolve issues, and sometimes the best option is to surrender the pets so they can be taken care of and find new homes.”

The surviving cats, which were brought to the Berkshire Humane Society for medical attention, are malnourished and suffering other ailments, according to Dr. Yoanna Maitre, a consulting veterinarian working with the shelter to treat the animals. They will eventually be put up for adoption, she said, but they have a long way to go before they are healthy enough.

Raney and Hathaway were charged with 15 counts of felony animal cruelty, punishable by fines up to $5,000 and seven years in jail on each count.

They are due to be arraigned March 28 in Central Berkshire District Court in Pittsfield.