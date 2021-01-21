PITTSFIELD — Almost a decade after they were elected to the City Council, Kevin Morandi and Chris Connell will not throw their hats in the ring for another term.
In an interview, Morandi of Ward 2 said he believes his priorities and approach differ from others in city government. Once his current term is up, it will be time for his tenure on the council to come to a close, he said.
“It’s time to go, I feel that we’ve been spinning our wheels for the last three, four years, and I know [Ward 4] Councilor Connell and I have been on the end of a lot of 9-2 votes. It seems like everybody’s got different philosophies and different priorities, and I respect that, but I feel I was elected by the voters to do a job, and that’s what I’m doing," he said.
Morandi said he believes there should be more transparency and communication by the Tyer administration. Homelessness and crime have not been prioritized to the degree they should be, he said.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s front and center,” Morandi said.
Morandi added, “There doesn’t seem to be a clear plan of where we’re going." He also sees a lack of leadership on the council.
Morandi noted how he and Connell were ousted from their subcommittee chairmanships early last year, despite being effective stewards of those subcommittees, he said.
Reached by phone, Connell confirmed his decision not to seek reelection then declined to comment further to The Eagle.
Connell conveyed his intention not to seek reelection to Morandi about a month ago, said Morandi. Morandi said he was already contemplating doing the same. Both councilors were elected in 2011.
Over the years, he pushed back on measures that would have increased the cost of living for his constituents, he said. He hopes whoever succeeds him on the council will do what’s best for ward residents.
“I still want to see somebody that will run for my position that’s going to have the residents’ as number one, nobody else. Not the administration, not what other councilors say. Stand up for the ward that they represent. That’s what I’ve done, and I am very proud to serve Ward 2 for 10 years,” said Morandi.
Nomination papers for this year's municipal elections are available starting April 2.