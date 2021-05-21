OTIS — Two familiar names top the annual town election ballot in Otis, as residents prepare to find a success to the current Select Board chair.
Christopher Bouchard and Therese D. Gould are running for a single three-year seat on the town’s top board.
Gould is the current chair of the Finance Board and has served Otis in a variety of ways. Bouchard is former highway superintendent, current assistant fire chief and veteran of several town boards.
They are contesting for the seat to be vacated by William Hiller, who did not seek reelection.
Residents will also decide a ballot question: “Shall the Town vote to have its elected Treasurer become an appointed Treasurer of the town?” That change is recommended by the state Department of Revenue and was endorsed at the May 18 annual town meeting.
Gould, a town resident since 1980, said she is running to help Otis manage its affairs in a spirit of respect and collegiality, having served in other roles, including as an advisor to the Select Board.
“Over the years I’ve learned a lot about the budget,” she said. “I do feel like I have something to offer because of my history. I don’t have an agenda. This town works pretty well together,” she said.
Gould pointed to the recent annual town meeting as an example, at which people who disagree on some issues made decisions together and did not “get lost in the negative stuff.”
“It just felt like good timing,” she said of her candidacy.
Bouchard, who works as director of public works in South Hadley, said he is running “to contribute and give back to the town.”
He said that if elected, he would strive to keep Otis, where he has lived since the early 1990s, in a good financial position by finding ways to address a small town’s economic challenges in a cost-effective manner, including by looking for answers nearby communities have found to similar challenges.
He said town leaders have helped Otis stay ahead of financial obstacles. “It’s due to the good work that’s been done. We need to continue that,” he said.
No other candidates face opposition. Voting will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the Otis Town Hall.
The following Otis residents are also on the ballot:
– Blake Owen Middleton for reelection to a one-year term as moderator.
– Incumbent John “Jack” Conboy for a one-year term as tree warden.
– Heather Gray for a one-year term on the Finance Board.
– Jill E. Moretz for a three-year term on the Finance Board.
– Incumbent James R. Adams for a three-year term as library trustee.
– Roger Meyer for a two-year term as cemetery commissioner.
– Incumbent Kristen Brown for a three-year term as a cemetery commissioner.
– Incumbent Jennifer Daily for a five-year term on the Planning Board.
– And incumbents Jessica Drenga and Carol Lombardo for new three-year terms on the School Committee.