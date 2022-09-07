Timothy Shugrue and Alf Barbalunga reflect on Berkshire election results in different contests

PITTSFIELD — It wasn't even close. Tuesday's primaries saw Berkshire County voters elect one incumbent and one challenger to top jobs by wide margins.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, the first woman to hold the office in Berkshire County, lost her bid for a second four-year term to Pittsfield attorney Timothy Shugrue.

Shugrue picked up about 63 percent of the vote. Some of his widest margins were in Pittsfield, where he won every ward, some by more than twice the number of votes for the incumbent.

Harrington secured the majority of votes cast in 10 communities including Williamstown, Great Barrington, Sheffield and New Marlborough and Monterey. She lost her hometown of Richmond with 215 votes to Shugrue's 259 votes.

A tally of unofficial election results in Berkshire County (excluding Mount Washington) show Shugrue earned 15,420 votes in the Democratic primary and Harrington earned 9,105 votes.

Shugrue on Wednesday attributed the spread to his campaign style, describing it as "grassroots" and one where "we were out in the community talking to people.”

He thought the result showed that residents were seeking "experience."

"I think the message was clear – it's experience over everything else," he said.

Shugrue said he believes his message resonated — that the relationship between the DA's office and local law enforcement had fractured under Harrington's tenure, and that he would mend it.

Shugrue said Harrington called him Tuesday night and said she would work to ensure a smooth transition. According to Shugrue, Harrington said she hoped he would consider retaining staff members. He said he will interview current office personnel and make decisions on a case-by-case basis.

"Everyone gets an interview," Shugrue said. "We're not coming in and cleaning house.”

Harrington could not be reached for comment Wednesday. She took office after winning a three-way Democratic primary election in 2018. That year, she earned 8,232 votes, Paul Caccaviello earned 7,540 votes and attorney Judith Knight earned 5,066 votes.

Former longtime Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless stepped aside before finishing his term, giving his first assistant, Caccaviello, the perceived benefit of running as an incumbent. After losing the primary, Caccaviello launched a write-in campaign, but lost that to Harrington, too.

The race for Berkshire County sheriff this year was a blowout in favor of the two-term incumbent, Thomas Bowler.

Bowler picked up 77 percent of the vote, carrying every community in the county that had reported votes by Wednesday. Results from Mount Washington were still outstanding.

Bowler earned 18,644 votes countywide, and Barbalunga earned 5,437.

At his election party at Berkshire Hills Country Club, Bowler told The Eagle he was ready to put the campaign behind him and focus on community initiatives.

"I'll be at work tomorrow, and we'll just keep moving forward," he said.

Barbalunga told The Eagle Wednesday that Bowler's commanding win showed the incumbent was well-liked and essentially unbeatable in a race for an office the average voter knows little about.

"At the end of the day, on a job like this, there's not enough connectivity with voters ... they don't know what happens there, nor does it impact them directly," Barbalunga said.

"I don't think there's anything we could have done to beat Tom, and I think he deserves the credit," Barbalunga said, adding that he wishes Bowler and his team the best moving forward.

In another election, Paul Mark handily won the Democratic primary state Senate race for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District. He claimed 85 percent of the vote and Huff Templeton got 14 percent, according to a tally from the Associated Press that was missing a handful of communities.

Mark will face unenrolled candidate Brendan Phair, of Pittsfield, in the general election Nov. 8.