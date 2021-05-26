PITTSFIELD — City officials had expected half of all Pittsfield residents would be fully vaccinated by mid-May, but Mayor Linda Tyer said Tuesday that inoculations were under that mark, though infections locally continue to trend lower.
According to state data that Tyer cited at Tuesday's City Council meeting, the share of fully vaccinated city residents was at 46 percent, a six-point increase from May 11, when Tyer announced the expectation that fully one-half of residents would have completed their inoculations within the span of one week — by May 18.
Before explaining how the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative is pivoting operations to reach the not-yet jabbed, Tyer said the apparent lag toward the goal of having 50 percent of residents complete their vaccination courses was due to people failing to return for their second doses.
“We have not reached that milestone, and it is related to the fact that we have a significant number of people who have not returned for their second dose,” she said.
The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative is preparing to wind down its clinic at the Berkshire Community College fieldhouse, she said. Thursday is the last day that first doses will be administered at the site, which then will remain open for second-dose appointments and walk-ins until late June.
As the clinics wind down next month, the vaccine collaborative will be scaling up efforts to place pop-up clinics at “trusted community locations where we are monitoring pockets of individuals that remain unvaccinated,” Tyer said.
At the last council meeting before the state on Saturday lifts most of its coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions, Tyer said the city’s COVID-19 health data is “quite promising,” with Pittsfield currently designated as a “green” lower-risk community by the state.
“We are now a green community; this is really great momentum for all of us,” she said. “The last time we were in such a good position was on February 23 of 2021, just before we experienced the spike.”
She said that over the past two weeks, the city’s two-week average positive case rate fell from about 17 per 100,000 to 7 per 100,000, and its COVID-19 test positivity rate declined from about 2.6 percent to 1.2 percent.
According to Ricardo Morales, commissioner of public works and utilities, the results of a recent sample taken from the Holmes Road wastewater treatment plant revealed that the local presence of the coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom was higher than the state average.
City Hall, the municipal offices at 100 North St., the Berkshire Athenaeum and the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center are reopening for normal operations starting Tuesday. The city has opted not to put in place a local masking rule, and effective Saturday the state’s mask mandate will be lifted for the fully vaccinated and replaced with a mask advisory for the unvaccinated.
Tyer confirmed Tuesday that masks will not be required in municipal buildings, saying that starting “June 1, our employees and visitors to municipal offices will not be required to wear a mask indoors. However, anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask is welcome to do so.”