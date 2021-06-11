When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Tyringham Fireman’s Pavilion, 100 Main Road
Highlight: The 14-item warrant includes, in addition to several recurring items, a “pretty routine” budget, Select Board Chairman Jim Consolati said, and voters will consider a cash transfer to keep down the tax rate.
Tax rate: One article on the warrant would have voters decide whether to transfer $10,000 and $36,000 from the overlay surplus and free cash accounts, respectively, to keep down the tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. Consolati said the town expects that the tax rate might increase from $6.90 per $1,000 of assessed value to about $7, but will not know for certain until the fall. Tyringham has one of the lowest property tax rates in Massachusetts.
Roads: In the past few years, Tyringham has increased spending on road maintenance because state Chapter 90 aid no longer covers all the costs, Consolati said.
School spending: Much of the difference in spending from the previous budget is a decrease in Tyringham’s share of the Lee Public Schools budget, from $277,101 to $253,314.
BUDGET
Fiscal 2022 (including operating and capital): $1,738,487
Increase: 3.0 percent
LINE ITEMS
$424,397 for town administration
$618,470 for roads, buildings and grounds maintenance
$254,114 for education, including the school committee
$175,006 for fire and safety
$36,500 for committees, commissions and reserves
— Danny Jin, The Berkshire Eagle