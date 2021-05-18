TYRINGHAM — Voters Monday picked a new Planning Board member at the annual town election.
Carol Hardy-Fanta received 66 votes for the four-year term, surpassing the 45 cast for incumbent Nicholas Felix, who was appointed to the board in 2020. Hardy-Fanta, 72, has described herself as a listener who has been active in the community through several groups, including the Hop Brook Community Club, the Historical Commission and the Schoolhouse Advisory Committee. She was appointed as an alternate to the board in 2020.
Of the 359 registered voters in Tyringham, 114 voted Monday, for a 31.8 percent turnout rate.
Catherine Mardula was elected as town clerk after running unopposed, as incumbent April Curtin chose not to run again.
Others elected Monday were all incumbents who ran for new terms unopposed.
Those reelected were: Matthew Puntin (Select Board, three years); Amy Puntin and Eden Curtin (School Committee, three years and one year, respectively); Peter Salinetti (Planning Board, five years); Charles Slater Jr. (moderator, one year); Mary Garner (library trustee, three years); Michael Curtin (assessor, three-year term); Debrah Hall (Cemetery Commission, three years); and Shannon Clark (Parks Commission, three years).