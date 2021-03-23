PITTSFIELD — The highly contagious United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 has been detected for the first time in a local municipal sewage system, city officials said Tuesday.
But, the potential impact on the pandemic in the Berkshires is not yet known, given the uncertainty about the amount of viral material contained in the sample.
A wastewater sample collected March 16 from the treatment plant on Holmes Road was tested by BioBot Analytics, and the results were shared with the city Monday, said Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales.
The sewage analysis detected three mutations in viral material that are consistent with the U.K. variant. But, Morales said, it’s not yet clear how much of the material contained the variant, compared with the original strain, and thus officials can't yet estimate how prevalent the variant is locally.
“We don't know the quantity at this point; we only know it’s large enough to be detected by [BioBot’s] analysis,” Morales said. “If they detect those three mutations, basically, that means you have the variant circulating.”
Sewage testing has served locally as an early warning system for COVID-19 outbreaks. Viral fragments are shed from human waste that flows to the treatment center, and the concentration of the material can indicate whether cases are rising or falling days before COVID-19 tests.
The U.K. variant is one of a few different variants circulating worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.K. variant spreads quicker and easier than other strains, and experts in the U.K. found that the variant has a higher mortality rate.
Massachusetts officials confirmed the first confirmed case of the U.K. variant in a Boston woman in January.
Scientists are studying how effective the vaccines are against new variants, though the CDC says early data shows that the vaccines in use now can recognize the variants, but might be less effective protecting against some than others.
Morales said he expects to learn more about the concentration of the variant this week. The sewage sample was collected from the treatment plant in Pittsfield, but it contains human waste from three other sending communities: Dalton, Richmond and Lanesborough.
In Pittsfield, COVID-19 cases have been ticking up for more than a week, though they remain far below both surges last fall and winter. Gina Armstrong, the city’s director of public health, said local officials are seeing transmission happening in the workplace and among families.
She again urged residents to follow coronavirus safety precautions, and said the state’s reopening or the variant might be contributing to the recent uptick. State health officials have warned that the U.K. variant is spreading in the state, Armstrong said, so it was a matter of time before it was detected locally.
The U.K. variant is “more transmissible, and the recent spike we’re seeing could be related to that," she said, "or it could be related to [how] things are reopening, and people have the perception that it’s safer [in recent days].”