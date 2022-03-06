Skiers bring agony over Ukraine fighting to slopes of Hancock resort

Watch as more than 100 Ukrainian-Americans assail Putin during a Berkshires visit Late Saturday afternoon, members of the Ukrainian Ski Association, a group based in Yonkers, N.Y., that has been visiting Jiminy Peak in Hancock for 15 years, broke into the Ukrainian National Anthem. They closed with an insult directed at Russia's president.

HANCOCK — In all the years they’ve been coming to Jiminy Peak, members of the Ukrainian Ski Association have blended in easily – just another hundred or so skiers and boarders piling out of vehicles with New York and New Jersey license plates.

They proclaimed their presence late Saturday afternoon.

After squeezing together for a group photo, they broke into the Ukrainian national anthem, some wearing the country’s blue-and-yellow flag around their shoulders.

In interviews, they described the plight of friends and relatives across Ukraine. They voiced love for their homeland and expressed anguish over Russia’s invasion.

For these Ukrainian-Americans, the new world war that so many fear has already begun.

Jerry Kiciuk, a member of the ski association, said he believes Ukrainians, because of their history, understand Putin better than residents of any other country, aside from Russia. He and others want NATO member governments to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“It’s imperative. Unfortunately, the West is slow to realize this. They're scared of World War III. Yeah, it's already here. We're in it,” he said.

“Putin decides whether this is World War III,” Kiciuk said. “And I think he's decided that it is, unfortunately. So what's important for the West is the faster we can actually start fighting World War III, the quicker we'll be to defeat him.”

Oksana Zubyty came to the U.S. from the Ukrainian city of Lviv seven years ago and now lives in Yonkers, N.Y., home to a vibrant community of Ukrainian-Americans. The city’s mayor and council have already mobilized support for Ukraine’s cause. A shipment of bulletproof vests for Ukrainian soldiers was scheduled to go out this weekend.

Through a translator, Zubyty said the Russian invasion ordered by Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, came as a shock to her and to relatives in Lviv and across Ukraine.

“The whole world needs to unite with us,” she said. That includes people in Russia.

“The Russians need to stand up against their leader, against this atrocity toward Ukraine,” Zubyty said, in words translated by Olia Figol, a fellow association member.

Zubyty said she is hopeful that Western governments will find ways to support Ukraine’s government and its people in the face of attack.

“I really believe a country like America — its citizens, its government — will understand the right thing and really give some concrete help,” she said. “This is truly an atrocity. This is a genocide. It's a tragedy for the Ukrainian people. It's an absolute tragedy.”

'World needs to know'

Figol, a first generation Ukrainian-American, said she and her daughter, Kalyna, 16, have been rushing to rallies and vigils to lend support. Both speak Ukrainian.

“It's something we take great pride in,” Figol said of the family’s embrace of Ukrainian heritage and culture. And now with Ukraine fighting to repel Russia’s invasion, Figol said she and her daughter have mobilized from their home base in Bergen County in northern New Jersey.

“If there's a demonstration, she’s like, ‘Come pick me up from school, we're going,’” Figol said. “We've been to New York City. We've been to Washington. We had a vigil in Clifton (N.J.). There's a message and off we go — the world needs to know we can't be passive. There's no time to be passive.”

Figol believes the stakes are becoming clearer to everyone.

“I think people don't have a choice, because this is not a war that only affects Ukraine. This is a war of the world,” she said. “[Putin] is not going to stop with Ukraine. And if the world doesn't react now, they will have the repercussions of their passivity.”

“I understand nobody wants World War III,” Figol said. “But there must be a united front against [Russia]. We need action. Putin needs to know the world is against him.”

Her daughter, Kalyna, says she is trying to help by speaking up about the war at her high school in Paramus, N.J., where she is a junior. She plans to create a donation box at her school.

“Explain it to people in the schools, so that, like everyday people, they understand what you're going through so that they can help you and help Ukraine with donations and anything else,” she said.

Four years ago, Kalyna and her brothers traveled to Ukraine with family and took part in camps and soccer tournaments. They all made friends there, she said, and have kept in touch.

“They're hiding underground,” she said of those friends. “Praying every day, hoping for the best.”

Preserving a culture

Kiciuk said members of the Ukrainian-American community remain close to one another for a reason. They believe it’s their duty to preserve Ukrainian culture, which has been under assault for centuries.

Though the country has been independent since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, it has long endured invasion and conquest, he said.

“Probably for 400 years. It’s been constantly under attack, mostly by the Russians,” he said.

Kiciuk believes the Russian president is intent on decimating the democratic government Ukraine has been able to establish, led today by its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“He's gonna destroy Ukraine because he can,” he said of Putin. “He would rather destroy it than let it be an existing country. And once he moves on to the Baltics, which are NATO nations, we will have no choice but to get involved. But it's gonna be too late for Ukraine.”