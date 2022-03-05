Watch as more than 100 Ukrainian-Americans assail Putin during a Berkshires visit

HANCOCK — It comes at the end — and in Ukrainian, but we got help from a translator.
Late Saturday afternoon, members of the Ukrainian Ski Association, a group based in Yonkers, N.Y., that has been visiting Jiminy Peak in Hancock for 15 years, broke into the Ukrainian National Anthem.
The anthem is defiant and protective of its homeland. On this sunny late afternoon, more than a week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian-Americans visiting Jiminy Peak gathered near a fire pit at the lodge and called for freedom.
Here's the English translation:
"The glory and freedom of Ukraine has not yet perished,
Luck will still smile on us brother-Ukrainians.
Our enemies will die, as the dew does in the sunshine,
and we, too, brothers, we'll live happily in our land.
We’ll not spare either our souls or bodies to get freedom
and we’ll prove that we brothers are of Kozak kin."
At the end, they called out a common motto, "Glory to Ukraine, glory to his heroes."
And then they had something to say about Vladimir Putin, Russia's president. Twice, a man in the crowd called out the name "Putin."
The response that echoed out is an insult Ukrainians have been using about Russia's president for years, which now appears on T-shirts, pins and every other kind of collectible prized across the Ukrainian diaspora.
We can't say it in a family newspaper, but it has two syllables. The second is "head" and the first rhymes with "tick."