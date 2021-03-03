PITTSFIELD — The man accused of burning a political display in October in Dalton withdrew his guilty plea Wednesday, after a judge sided with the prosecution and moved to sentence him to one year in jail.
Lonnie Durfee had been expected to plead guilty in Central Berkshire District Court to a single count of burning personal property for allegedly torching a display of hay bales that supported the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris presidential ticket.
In issuing the sentence, Judge Paul Smyth weighed the seriousness of the crime against the backdrop of what, he said, was an election unmatched in its level of vitriol, and a time of great local and national division.
“It’s well beyond freedom of speech or freedom of political association to go onto someone’s property and set on fire a very large structure,” he said.
He also weighed Durfee’s criminal history and the public safety in arriving at the sentence, which far exceeded Durfee’s request for time served. Durfee spent about 54 days cumulatively in pretrial lockup.
After Smyth issued the sentence, Durfee, who appeared via Zoom, said he would be open to serving nine months instead, so he could be out in time to “do something for my son’s funeral.” The defense has argued that Durfee’s judgment was clouded by grief over his son's death.
But, defense lawyer Robert Sullivan, who appeared in the couryhouse along with Deputy District Attorney Richard Dohoney and the judge, swiftly told Durfee there could be no bargaining over the sentence.
“This is not a negotiation,” he told his client.
Smyth told Durfee he could choose to withdraw his plea, and Durfee decided to do so, putting the case back on the road to a trial. Durfee is due back in court April 6 for a status hearing.
This story will be updated.