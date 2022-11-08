High-ranking union official meets with workers and company leaders in tour of General Dynamics plant

PITTSFIELD — A national union leader visited Pittsfield last week to rally local members ahead of contract talks and to meet with General Dynamics Mission Systems brass.
General Dynamics and its unionized workers were visited Thursday by Carl Kennebrew, president of the IUE-CWA, the industrial division of the Communications Workers of America. Kennebrew received a tour of the facility and met with company leadership and local union officials.
Byron Waterman, business agent of IUE Local 255, said the visit was part of a larger tour by Kennebrew of locals to become more familiar with what their members make. The international union covers an array of manufacturers.
“Almost anything you can think of, the IUE has a hand in it,” Waterman said.
Local 255 will enter negotiations with General Dynamics next year, with goals of a contract in August 2023.
Waterman said it was the first time a leader from the international union had visited Pittsfield in the 18 years he’s worked at General Dynamics. The local formed in 1949.
Waterman said Kennebrew was impressed with the technology being built at General Dynamics and the dedication of union workers in the staff. General Dynamics is an aerospace and defense company that contracts with the U.S. military. Kennebrew was not available for an interview.
Local 255 has about 150 members, with membership at General Dynamics facilities in Pittsfield and Jericho, Vt.
Kennebrew met with management and local union leaders and discussed programs that the organization offers to companies, including energy audits and "lean" manufacturing training to help improve efficiency.
That is part of the union’s current approach to partnering with companies, which has evolved. While union leaders continue to work for “their share of the pie,” they also work to improve the places they work at for the benefit of everyone, officials say.
“To be realistic with today’s markets, you have to be working with these companies to survive and to make sure they survive,” Waterman said.