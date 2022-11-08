High-ranking union official meets with workers and company leaders in tour of General Dynamics plant

Officials with a local union gather before taking a tour of General Dynamics Mission Systems in Pittsfield last week, joined by their union's national president, Carl Kennebrew, third from left. Others are, from left, IUE Local 255 Vice President Kyle Brownell; IUE Local 255 Vice President Ken Greer; Kennebrew; IUE Local 255 Business Agent Bryon Waterman; IUE Local 255 President James Mole; and IUE Local 255 Secretary/Treasurer Andrew Burdick.