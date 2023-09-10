UPDATE: Power restored to all but 68 customers in Columbia County, N.Y., after Thursday's storms

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. — A total of 68 customers in Columbia County, N.Y., were still without power as of about 9:45 a.m. Sunday after powerful thunderstorms wiped out power for 7,118 customers Thursday evening.
Canaan had the most customers without power, 33; followed by Austerlitz, with 18. There were nine customers still without power in Chatham, six in Ghent and two in New Lebanon.
In Rensselaer County, N.Y., there were a total of 11 customers without power in Berlin, Petersburg, Sand Lake and Stephentown.
On New York State Electric & Gas’s website, the latest update Saturday at 7:45 a.m. said there were more than 650 field personnel working to restore power
A strong line of storms tore across eastern New York and Western Massachusetts shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, bringing high winds, lightning and driving rain. Falling trees and limbs knocked out power lines in many locations.
Crews were brought in from Canada, Massachusetts, Ohio, Delaware and Connecticut.
“A focus will be placed on the heaviest impacted areas in Columbia County, including Chatham, Canaan, New Lebanon, Ghent, Hillsdale and Copake,” according to the website, which said power should be restored to all customers by 6 p.m. Sunday.
A cooling location for people without power is located at Canaan Fire House at 2126 State Route 295 in Canaan and was to remain open until restoration is complete.
The company urged customers to remain away from storm debris as it may contain downed wires or other damaged equipment. All downed wires should be assumed as energized and be reported by calling NYSEG’s emergency line at 800-572-1131 or contacting 911.