Experts say 'everyone' should have easy access to Narcan in case they happen across a overdose in progress

Everyone.
That’s who local advocates say should have a Narcan kit on hand in case they happen on someone experiencing opioid overdose.
And now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Narcan for sale over the counter without a prescription, advocates note that soon, anyone who wants it will be able to buy it at drug stores, grocery stores and convenience stores.
“This is definitely going to increase public availability of Narcan,” said Brian Andrews, president of County Ambulance, based in Pittsfield. “Anything we can do to make it more widely available is going to help.”
Narcan will be the first opioid-overdose-reversing drug to be approved for sale over the counter. The brand name for Maryland-based Emergent BioSolutions’ form of naloxone, Narcan has been used to reverse overdoses of heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioids including oxycodone. It is expected to be available over the counter by late summer. The manufacturer has not yet announced the retail price.
Local advocates maintain that widening access to the overdose remedy is key to the effort to reduce overdose deaths, which have risen to 100,000 annually nationwide.
First responders in the Berkshires have been carrying Narcan for some time. And there are local organizations that distribute Narcan to those who request it, usually for free.
Making the drug available in retail businesses, depending on the price, could result in Narcan doses being carried in cars, purses and pockets, as well as being on hand in offices, restaurants, schools and libraries.
“You never know when you’re going to come into contact with someone experiencing an overdose,” Andrews said.
Sarah DeJesus, program manager of Berkshire Harm Reduction, a Berkshire Health Systems program, said many don’t realize that people are using opioids all the time in all places. And many users overdose in public places such as shopping centers, restaurants, gas stations, and public restrooms.
“You could come in contact with someone experiencing an overdose while you’re pumping gas or walking your dog in the park,” DeJesus said, explaining that nationally, as much as 8 percent of the population are users of opioids. “So who should carry Narcan? Everyone.”
Narcan is a misting nasal spray and is easy to apply, she added. “Anyone can do it.”
Berkshire Health Systems is in the process of setting up a number of unmanned Narcan public access boxes around the county at which people can pick up a Narcan kit for free, DeJesus said.
Stephen Murray, the harm-reduction program manager for Boston Medical Center, a former paramedic at Northern Berkshire EMS, and an overdose survivor, agreed that “Everyone should have Narcan easily available.”
He said an application of Narcan will do no harm to a person who is perceived to be experiencing an overdose, but is actually suffering from a medical condition not related to opioids.
Murray said that anyone who lives with teens in the house should have Narcan handy. Even if the teen-residents aren’t using, one of their friends might be.
“You never know who is using,” Murray said. “When I was using, nobody in my family knew about it in the beginning.”
Murray carries four Narcan kits in his car, and he said every medicine cabinet in every home should have one. Opioid use is pervasive, he added, and access to Narcan should be just as pervasive.
The presence of fentanyl makes the need for widespread Narcan access even more crucial.
Berkshire County opioid overdose deaths rose in 2021. In a dozen years, the county has lost 374 people
“Fentanyl is showing up in opioids, cocaine, and even marijuana, so some overdoses can happen when least expected,” Murray said.
Wider access, he said, depends on the purchase price. “It should be as close to free as possible. If the cost is even a little prohibitive, it just won’t work as well.”