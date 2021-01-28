vax priority map

As of Thursday morning, there were no appointments available for people 75 and older for large-scale public clinics countywide. Local and state health officials say more slots will be added as the state receives more shipments of the vaccine. 

All vaccination appointment slots for people 75 and older at public clinics in Berkshire County have been filled, according to the state website.

Local and state health officials have said that more appointments will open up in the coming weeks and that people should continue to check maimmunizations.org.

Residents can also visit mass.gov/covidvaccine to check eligibility and find information on local pharmacies that have been offering a very limited number of vaccination appointments. As of Wednesday, there were no available appointments at Stop & Shop or Walgreens pharmacies. 

For more details on registering for an appointment, including phone numbers to call, see this guide.

According to an estimate from Berkshire Health Systems, there are around 18,000 people ages 75 and older in the Berkshires.

On Wednesday at noon, more than 3,000 appointment slots opened for the whole county. By 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, there were just two available slots.

Estimates for how long this part of Phase Two will last range from two to three weeks to six to eight weeks. Officials have stressed that the limiting factor is vaccine supply from the state, which itself depends on federal vaccine shipments.

