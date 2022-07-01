Berkshires health providers setting up COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children 4 and under

Several healthcare organizations are rolling out vaccination efforts, including through a mobile unit. Appointments are usually advised but not always required.
Community Health Programs is offering vaccinations through appointments. Its mobile service provides free vaccines to all, according to the nonprofit, regardless of whether they are a CHP patient.
For information on the unit’s schedule, visit the CHP website or call 413-528-0457. Appointments are suggested but not required; walk-ups are usually accommodated, CHP says.
Separately, CHP Berkshire Pediatrics is providing vaccines to its practices. Patients are asked to make an appointment by calling 413-499-8531.
Berkshire Health Systems
Berkshire Health Systems has created vaccine clinics specifically for pediatric patients, including one Saturday for older children only. The first clinic for the new age group is July 9.
They include:
– Pittsfield (505 East St.): Saturday, July 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (5 to 11 years old only); Saturday, July 9 from 8:30 a.m. to noon (6 months to 4 years old only).
– Great Barrington (Fairview Hospital): Saturday, July 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. (6 months to 4 years old only); Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. (6 months to 4 years old only).
Adult vaccinations will not be available at these clinics.
Beginning in August, BHS will host a pediatric vaccine clinic on the first Saturday of each month at 505 East St., serving children under 5 years old from 8:30 a.m. to noon and children 5 to 11 years old from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
The use of vaccines for children aged 6 months through 4 years was approved by the Centers for Disease Control on June 18. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved. CHP says it will only be providing the Pfizer vaccine.
For more information, visit the CDC website.
Berkshire Health Systems continues to offer vaccinations for adults at its testing centers. For information on hours, visit its online vaccine information center.