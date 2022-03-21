Van Morrison’s antivax, antisemitic views spark a storm on social media

Van Morrison’s booking announced Monday for Tanglewood’s Popular Artists series triggered a flurry of critical commentary on social media for his anti-vaccination views during the pandemic.

But for Seth Rogovoy, author of the blog “The Rogovoy Report,” much more troubling are recent lyrics that some perceive as antisemitic. Monday's announcement of the singer's upcoming Tanglewood appearance drew a one word comment on his Facebook page: "Really?"

“Some of his recent songs play dangerously with antisemitic tropes,” said Rogovoy, a former pop music critic for The Eagle for 16 years, in a phone interview from his home in Hudson, N.Y. “That’s more what concerns me. I’m not in favor of censoring people but programmers have to pick and choose based on a number of criteria.”

Morrison's newest release, “Latest Record Project, Volume 1,” released by Exile Productions and BMG last May, includes a song titled, "They Own The Media.”

In addition to potential ticket sales and a performer’s artistic and creative value, Rogovoy said, “You need to consider the person. People say it’s not the artist, it’s the art. But in this case, the art itself on his most recent album raises serious concern. The thought of his singing, ‘They Own the Media’ at Tanglewood is very distressing.”

In Rogovoy’s view, “If it were just Morrison’s bizarre thinking about protections against the COVID virus, that’s one thing. But since his dubious ideas about the world have found their way into his art, you can no longer say, ‘It’s not the artist, it’s the art.’ Chances are he’ll be playing his new songs [at Tanglewood] because that’s what performers do.”

Rogovoy recalled attending a Morrison concert at Forest Hills Stadium in New York seven years ago. “He put on a terrific show and really surprised me how good he was, because he has a reputation for being a somewhat erratic performer. I caught him on a really good night.”

But now, he won’t be attending any of his shows since his antisemitic views surfaced in last year’s album.

Not all of Morrison’s new music has been met with scorn. His song "Down to Joy," prominently featured on Kenneth Branagh’s acclaimed film “Belfast,” was nominated for Best Original Song at the 94th Academy Awards to be televised March 27.

Still, the announcement of Morrison’s Berkshire appearance prompted a stream of negative comments on social media.

“I think we should pool our bucks to buy out the first two rows and all wear masks to the show. It would be a fantabulous night,” wrote Ted Potrikus on Twitter.

Others praised his music but also added criticism.

“One thing I noticed in Belfast is how Van Morrison's music is so good it transcends his own personal toxicity,” Daniel Kuhne tweeted.

“Nice to have such a big name, but Van is an anti-vaxxer who put out an anti-semitic song on his last album and notoriously hates playing live," wrote Ronald Gerber. "I won't be supporting him.”