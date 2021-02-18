How will I know when new appointments are posted?
The state recently released a streamlined tool to find available appointments at vaxfinder.mass.gov. New appointment announcements for the county can be found at getvaccinatedberkshires.org. Clinics are often updated on Thursdays, when local officials get their weekly allocations from the state.
What counts as a qualifying comorbidity?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have published a list of conditions proven to put individuals at higher risk for severe disease and death. The state uses a modified version of that list.
The conditions that qualify in Massachusetts are: cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); Down Syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant (but not from other conditions); obesity and severe obesity (BMI of 30 or higher); pregnancy; sickle cell disease; smoking (both present and former cigarette smokers); type 2 diabetes mellitus; asthma (moderate to severe).
You can calculate your BMI at cdc.gov.
Will I need to show proof that I am eligible?
If you are eligible because of your age, your ID will serve as proof. If you are eligible because you have two or more comorbidities, you should fill out the state’s self-attestation form. You can print this form out or bring a digital copy. Recipients will also be allowed to fill the form out on-site.
Does that mean people can cheat the system?
In theory, yes.
Local vaccine coordinators have asked people to respect the severe risks facing people who currently qualify and to wait their turn.
Self-attestation systems allow the state to balance rollout priorities with the demand for efficiency, according to Carmel Shachar, executive director of the Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics at Harvard Law School.
“If we built a system that tried to maximize getting things correct, it would really slow down the process,” said Shachar. “I think what the state is trying to do is to say, ‘We don't want a complete free-for-all… we have reasons why we've flagged these groups and we do want them to get priority. But we also understand that we don't have the capacity to verify everybody's claims in a reasonable amount of time.’”
Shachar said the penalty of perjury clause on the attestation form also gives the state recourse for people who lie.
How long will it take us to get through the current part of Phase Two?
Across the commonwealth, about a million people become eligible on Thursday, and the state has estimated that it could take more than a month for everyone who needs an appointment to sign up. Timing depends on supplies from the federal government.
Locally, there are an estimated 16,000 people between the ages of 65 and 74, not including second-home owners and temporary residents. Vaccine coordinators do not have an estimate of the number of people with two or more comorbidities, nor how long it will take to finish the stage.
Does the “buddy system” still apply?
The buddy system allows one caregiver to get vaccinated along with a person 75 or older, if they transport that person to certain public clinics. The policy remains in effect, but only for that age group, according to the state.
What if I can’t get to a site?
If you are a Berkshire County resident with a disability, you can reach out to AdLib Inc., a Pittsfield-based nonprofit that is offering no-cost transportation to vaccination sites in collaboration with County Rainbow Taxi. Call 413-281-7328, and the company will give your name to County Rainbow Taxi. This is only for residents with disabilities.
Other residents with transportation or registration issues can call Berkshire Mutual Aid at 413-591-0611 or email them at HelpingBerkshiresVaccinate@gmail.com.
How do I sign up?
Go online and visit vaxfinder.mass.gov or getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The second site includes new appointment announcements for Berkshire County.
The following information sources are also available:
• The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to regular updates about access to the vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
• A statewide call center is available to help people schedule vaccination appointments. The hours for the call line are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The helpline is available by calling 211.
• People in the Berkshires can continue to use local telephone numbers as well, calling councils on aging. Here are those numbers: Williamstown: 413-458-8250; Adams: 413-743-8333; North Adams: 413-662-3125; Sheffield: 413-229-7037; Pittsfield: 413-499-9346; Great Barrington: 413-528-1881; Lee: 413-243-5545; Dalton: 413-684-2000; Lenox: 413-637-4787; Cheshire: 413-743-9719.