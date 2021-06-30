Once again, people are going to cram onto a state vaccines website, with hopes high. This time, they’ll be chasing wealth, not immunity.
Starting Thursday, July 1, adults who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Massachusetts can register to win $1 million that will be offered in each of five weekly drawings through what’s called the VaxMillions giveaway.
The state will also give away $300,000 college scholarships to five people aged 12 to 17.
Call it a different sort of lucky shot. It comes five months after massive public frustration during a time of limited vaccine supply, when people found it hard to obtain vaccine appointments online.
Officials created the lottery-style promotion in mid-June to encourage more state residents to be vaccinated.
Entries will be accepted starting Thursday at a dedicated website, vaxmillionsgiveaway.com. The promotion runs until Aug. 19. The first drawing will be July 26, followed by four more in August.
One weekly drawing will be for people 18 and over who will be in the running for the $1 million prize. The other drawing will be for the scholarship. Entries will be pooled based on age.
Visit the vaxmillionsgiveaway.com site for more information on rules. People who don’t have access to the internet can reach the VaxMillions Giveaway Promotion Call Center for help signing up. The center can be reached by dialing 2-1-1.