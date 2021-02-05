MANCHESTER, Vt. — A Manchester resident will have a starring role on Super Bowl Sunday.
Stitch, a new resident at Earth Sky Time farm, will be one of the members for Team Ruff as it takes on Team Fluff on Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl, which, next to the big game itself, might be one of the most anticipated shows of the year.
Stitch, an American Staffordshire terrier-Treeing Walker coonhound mix, originally hails from Tennessee, where he was born last summer. He came to the Rutland County Humane Society in the fall as a 12-week-old, where he was found by Animal Planet staff that was looking for a dog from New England for the big game.
Pups for the game came from 22 shelters in nine states throughout the Northeast.
The staff originally got in touch with Melissa Levis at the Wilburton Inn in Manchester, known for its dog-friendly policies, doggie slumber parties and other canine gatherings all hosted by the Wilburton's Canine Concierge, Jetson, Levis’ Cavalier King Charles spaniel.
Levis suggested that the show look for a Puppy Bowl participate at the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Arlington, but the staff there directed the staff to Rutland because Second Chance doesn’t get a lot of puppies.
Once Stitch was located, Animal Planet asked Levis if it could host Stitch for a weekend of puppy spa treatment and, of course, adorable footage for the show.
The local filming took place last fall, then Stitch was off to the Puppy Bowl, where, by all accounts, he was an all-star in the big game.
Stitch “is not afraid of having a good time,” the show says in his online bio.
The show features video of Stitch being pampered at the Wilburton. Jetson, Levis and others also are featured, including a “pup close and personal interview.”
“Jetson, a posse of fellow Cavalier King Charles spaniels, plus a Lab and Alaskan malamute gave Stitch the royal welcome,” Levis said.
She said the dogs played and frolicked for the filming crew at the Wilburton.
“We pampered Stitch in style at the Wilburton before he headed to Puppy Bowl,” Levis said. “We threw a doggie slumber party to welcome him, and all the dogs played croquet and giant chess on the 30-acre dog-friendly hilltop hotel resort.”
Just when it seemed life couldn’t get any better for Stitch, it did. The flatlander from Tennessee was adopted and permanently will live in Vermont.
Levis’ brother, Oliver, his wife, Bonnie, and their four children gave Stitch a home on the 200-acre Earth Sky Time farm, where he has been since November.
“Now, Stitch truly lives happily ever after, frolicking on their 200-acre farm in Manchester,” Levis said. “Jetson and Stitch are neighbors and cousins.”
To celebrate the big game, Levis said, the Wilburton is offering a “Puppy Bowl special” by waiving all dog fees through Mother’s Day weekend.
The Puppy Bowl will air on Discovery+ and Animal Planet on Feb. 7. It can be streamed for those who don’t have cable. The game begins at 2 p.m.; pregame starts at 1 p.m.
For more information, to meet the players and more, visit animalplanet.com/tv-shows/puppy-bowl.